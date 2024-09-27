Doug Emhoff Deceitfully Smears Mr. Trump as an Anti-Semite

Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s Jewish husband, launched one of the most dishonest, repulsive smears yet. He told the media that Donald Trump is an anti-Semite – definitely. According to Doug, if former president Trump wins in November, he will target Jews. He just pulled this out of thin air.

Donald Trump didn’t target Jews last time; quite the opposite, but Doug wants you to ignore the facts.

Last time he was president, he orchestrated the Abraham Peace Accords and set the Middle East up for peace. He moved the embassy to Jerusalem despite threats. For decades, presidents promised to do it and never did. He backed up Israel and the Jews every time. His daughter, her husband, and their children are Jews. He is close to his family.

Now, let’s look at who embraces radical, violent anti-Semites. It’s the Democrats. They coddle them for their votes.

Check out the delightful behavior of the new Democrats in Manhattan here, here, and here. As you can see, they have no respect for the police either. It doesn’t matter. It’s hands-off because they are a Democrat voting bloc.

Yet, Democrats let them pour into the country unvetted, or they welcome them in, calling them refugees whether they are or not. Sometimes, the radicals are American communists who partner up with radical Islamists. This is who Democrats are now.

Democrats are the ones that Jews have to worry about. They care about votes, not them. Radical Islamists will soon have more voting power.

Donald Trump said Jewish people would have to have their heads examined if they vote for Democrats. It wasn’t anti-Semitism. He was thinking of all the enemies of Jews that Democrats are flooding the country with; he was thinking of their questionable support for Israel.

ANTISEMITISM: Kamala Harris’s husband is making his media rounds on the usual regime-friendly outlets, spinning false narratives that Trump will target Jews in a second term and boldly asserting that Trump is “DEFINITELY” antisemitic. This absurd claim conveniently ignores the… pic.twitter.com/oomsK3RZVM — @amuse (@amuse) September 27, 2024