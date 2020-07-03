Peoples’ Republic of California bans singing but you can protest with the mob

Governor Newsom banned everything for July 4th, including singing in houses of worship. Why can’t people sing if they’re social distancing and wearing a mask? Ironic that he is banning singing, chanting, reciting prayers, but the rioters can run around uninhibited.

“Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of Covid-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming,” the state’s Department of Public Health announced in an order Wednesday.

Singing at services has proven to be one way to spread a virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, his winery is open for business and exempt from his rules, and protesters are allowed to scream and rant.

So Gavin Newsom is closing down restaurants and bars and destroying family-owned businesses all over California. Oh wait, here’s one that’s still open! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/LwTVRejYBL — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 2, 2020

This is okay:

George Floyd protests:

…” do not seem be a particularly big factor in the spread of disease

…” current epidemiological studies suggest the outdoor nature of the protests, & that many protesters wore masks, limited the spread of the virus”https://t.co/LqlglyzQeU via @SFGate — Don Penim (@Don_Penim) June 30, 2020

This is not okay:

Singing in houses of worship in California is now banned under a new order from Newsom. How does he plan on enforcing this? Order law enforcement into the churches and arrest those congregants who dare sing? https://t.co/h7PMS7rY0I — Nick (@PoliticalShort) July 3, 2020