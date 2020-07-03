Harvard girl – who blamed Trump supporters for losing her ‘dream job’ — didn’t have a job to lose



Remember the Harvard graduate who blamed Trump supporters for getting her fired from her dream job at Deloitte? She made a video saying she was going to stab anyone who said, ‘all lives matter.’ It went viral and she said she lost her job over it. The woman, Claira Janover, said Trump supporters are the ones who shared it and got her fired.

She even has a GoFundMe page.

On Wednesday, she claimed she was fired for the video. Janover said Trump supporters “took my job away from me.” Janover accused her alleged employer Deloitte of firing her.

However, she was never an employee at the firm. Janover was to serve in a two-week internship at the end of the summer but Deloitte canceled it because of their policy against violent threats.

Deloitte confirmed that she was never an employee of the company.

Jonathan Gandal, a managing director at the firm, said Janover “has never been an employee of our organization.”

He said she was instead ‘formerly scheduled for a two-week internship later this summer.’

Gandal said the offer of an internship was withdrawn because they have a company policy forbidding threatening violence.

And this woman can vote.

This is her crazy rant:

This is what @Harvard teaches ? Has this individual Claira Janover been apprehended? Has she been removed from campus for the safety of other students?! CC: @FBI – red notice! @tedcruz @Jim_Jordan pic.twitter.com/ghOFvFLyoZ — ☤☤ (@Ravagiing) June 30, 2020

Here she is claiming Trump supporters got her fired:

Here she is having an imaginary conversation with Trump supporters:

Leftists are now having imaginary conversations with themselves instead of talking to actual Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/AXHAZYKpBo — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 1, 2020