Perjurer Alex Vindman plays the martyr

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is the new martyr of the left, even though he recently received a promotion. He has resigned from the service and is blaming the President after he tried to take the President down. Such is our new reality.

Vindman also perjured himself.

He’ll probably end up on CNN or MSNBC.

Vindman lost his cushy spot at the NSC, as did his anti-Trump twin brother. He was moved over to the Pentagon and apparently he didn’t like it. Vindman says he was “bullied” and “intimidated” while at the Pentagon. This is the man who tried to bully and intimidate the President so maybe this is God’s way of saying, as you sow, so shall you reap.

Vindmann believes his future is now limited in the service, and his 21-year career must come to an end.

The LTC took part in a manufactured Ukraine crisis aimed at taking down the President and can’t imagine why his future might be limited.

The left is distressed over his departure, which he himself initiated. No one made him leave. To Vindman, we say, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Vindman is trying to declare himself a martyr. Couple issues: (1) He declared “his patriotism cost him his career”, but he was just selected for PROMOTION. He chose to end his own career. (2) He perjured himself under oath about his role sourcing the whistleblower. That’s a crime https://t.co/sCCSDnVF9S — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 8, 2020