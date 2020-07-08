The city of Seattle held segregated training sessions for white employees. The session was titled, “interrupting internalized racial superiority and whiteness.” They want White people to learn how to be held accountable to people of color.

This is not satire.

CIVIL RIGHTS CAME UP WITH THIS LUNACY

The two-and-a-half-hour session hosted by the Civil Rights Division asked “city employees who identify as white to join this training to learn, reflect, challenge ourselves, and build skills and relationships that help us show up more fully as allies and accomplices for racial justice.”

“We’ll examine our complicity in the system of white supremacy – how we internalize and reinforce it – and begin to cultivate practices that enable us to interrupt racism in ways to be accountable to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) folks within our community,” the email invitation said.

The attendees were given handouts and one encouraged them to cultivate “networks with other white people who are practicing antiracist accomplicehood so you can talk through your struggles in the work of undoing your own whiteness.”

Diversity trainers instructed White employees in “practicing self-talk that affirms our complicity in racism.”

“Racism is not our fault but we are responsible,” one bullet point declared.

In order to be considered “accomplices,” White employees must give up “comfort,” “guaranteed physical safety,” “expectations or presumptions of emotional safety,” “control over other people and over the land,” and “relationships with some other white people.”

White employees were also urged to give up “niceties from neighbors and colleagues,” “the certainty of your job,” and “accepting jobs and promotions when we are not qualified, including racial equity jobs.”

What these lunatics want is subservient White drones. Never, ever allow this to happen to you. Speak up or become an enslaved dupe.

Christopher Rufo explained in a series of tweets that we have included.

THE TWEETS

The City of Seattle held a training session for white employees called “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness.” So I did a public records request to find out exactly what this means. Let’s go through it together in this thread. 👇 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

First, diversity trainers informed white participants that “objectivity,” “individualism,” “intellectualization,” and “comfort” are all vestiges of internalized racial oppression. pic.twitter.com/qrZwHZgx1H — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

Sometimes both sides of the coin are “oppression.” Are white employees speaking too much? That’s probably the internalized racial superiority of “imposition” or “paternalism.” Are white employees speaking too little? That’s oppression, too, because “silence” is “violence.” — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

What’s next? The City of Seattle diversity trainers encourage white employees to “practice self-talk that affirms [their] complicity in racism” and work on “undoing your own whiteness.” pic.twitter.com/CJxNEcIeh2 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

What happens after the thought exercises? It’s time to DO THE WORK. The trainers ask white employees to “let go” of “comfort,” “guaranteed physical safety,” “control over the land,” “social status,” and “relationships with some other white people.” pic.twitter.com/sRZf8gA6Go — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

Then they go through a flow chart that outlines how white people “cause harm to POC,” “show up small and inauthentic,” and are unable to access their “humanity.” pic.twitter.com/jcJppWXe0k — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

In case some people are wondering if they’re “really white,” they pass out a datasheet called “Assimilation into Whiteness.” Are you of Arab, Jewish, Finnish, German, Italian, Armenian or Irish descent? You’re definitely white. No getting out of this. pic.twitter.com/mqsCUB9Ijr — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

As @DrKarlynB first reported, the invitation for this training was strictly segregated to “white City employees.” The goal is to teach them how they have “complicity in the system of white supremacy” and must be held “accountable to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.” pic.twitter.com/kPbppFYDtM — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

How do you know when you’ve successfully “interrupted your whiteness”? –When you “implicate yourself” in racism.

–When “other white people may be angry.”

–When you have stopped your “white normative behavior.” pic.twitter.com/7Pv5FvRxm1 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

So far, the City of Seattle has refused to provide the names of the diversity trainers, the budget for the program, or the video of the session. I’m going to keep pushing—because this is exactly the kind of thought-policing they want to implement everywhere. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020

As @ConceptualJames and others have shown, the new cultural revolution is being fought via corporate HR, city diversity training, and public school curriculums. When you find something like this in your community, expose it, criticize it, mock it, and reject it. /End — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2020