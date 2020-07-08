Seattle held segregated training for white employees to undo whiteness

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The city of Seattle held segregated training sessions for white employees. The session was titled, “interrupting internalized racial superiority and whiteness.” They want White people to learn how to be held accountable to people of color.

This is not satire.

CIVIL RIGHTS CAME UP WITH THIS LUNACY

The two-and-a-half-hour session hosted by the Civil Rights Division asked “city employees who identify as white to join this training to learn, reflect, challenge ourselves, and build skills and relationships that help us show up more fully as allies and accomplices for racial justice.”

“We’ll examine our complicity in the system of white supremacy – how we internalize and reinforce it – and begin to cultivate practices that enable us to interrupt racism in ways to be accountable to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) folks within our community,” the email invitation said.

The attendees were given handouts and one encouraged them to cultivate “networks with other white people who are practicing antiracist accomplicehood so you can talk through your struggles in the work of undoing your own whiteness.”

Diversity trainers instructed White employees in “practicing self-talk that affirms our complicity in racism.”

“Racism is not our fault but we are responsible,” one bullet point declared.

In order to be considered “accomplices,” White employees must give up “comfort,” “guaranteed physical safety,” “expectations or presumptions of emotional safety,” “control over other people and over the land,” and “relationships with some other white people.”

White employees were also urged to give up “niceties from neighbors and colleagues,” “the certainty of your job,” and “accepting jobs and promotions when we are not qualified, including racial equity jobs.”

What these lunatics want is subservient White drones. Never, ever allow this to happen to you. Speak up or become an enslaved dupe.

Christopher Rufo explained in a series of tweets that we have included.

THE TWEETS

