Perv Who Robbed Bragg’s Assistant Grins as Police Cart Him Off

A criminal migrant tied to TdA robbed the assistant of the loose-on-crime Soros District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The criminal mugged for the cameras as he was carted off. He likely figures he will be released from prison in no time.

The Venezuelan migrant with links to Tren de Aragua was arrested for ‘allegedly’ robbing one of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors in her apartment building after she busted him masturbating, police sources told The Post Wednesday.

This is karma, and they should learn from it, but they won’t. We still have Venezuelans pouring in unvetted, and the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang is expanding and becoming more powerful.

Brandon Simosa, 25, who has apparent ties to the vicious prison gang, was nabbed outside the Row Hotel migrant shelter in Midtown Manhattan Tuesday night over the sick ordeal, the sources said.

We’re paying for him to be here. Aren’t we geniuses?

Crime Getting Close to Home

He is accused of robbing the 38-year-old assistant district attorney when she arrived home to her 44th Street pad at about 2 a.m. Sunday and busted him midway through the lewd act in the building’s hallway.

He has been arrested six times in five months.

The sources said Simosa, who also goes by Brandon Jesus Simoza Seijas, allegedly fled with the prosecutor’s phone after she dropped it at the moment.

The phone was later traced to the vicinity of the migrant shelter, according to sources.

Simosa, who was hit with a slew of charges — including sexually motivated robbery, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property — was spotted smirking as he was hauled away in handcuffs by cops ahead of his pending arraignment Wednesday, reports the NY Post..

Karma is real https://t.co/biPx2RG0gE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

The migrant gangs are also breaking into the homes of NBA and NFL players and stealing their property. It is only a matter of time before they kill one of them or their family.

The NFL and NBA put out a warning to these highly-paid players. They’re targets.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email