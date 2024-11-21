Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Consideration as AG But He Has a Job?

Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as the Attorney General so as not to become a distraction in the Trump-Vance agenda. They will also drag his name through the mud.

Matt Gaetz’s statement:

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.

I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.

The problem is the left will pick the nominees off one at a time. There is blood in the water.

He Might Become Rep. Gaetz Again in January

Matt Gaetz allegedly only withdrew from his current seat in the House. He won the election and did not withdraw from that. He will be sworn in this January.

Another rumor is that he wanted to flesh out the GOP enemies.

BREAKING! Matt Gaetz officially withdraws his name for AG.. The news broke while we were live! But there is always more to the story. Here is what we know and what is being reported! #lfatv #MattGaetz pic.twitter.com/92rLM1ad9c — Live From America TV (@LFATVUS) November 21, 2024

Donald Trump responded on Truth Social:

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email