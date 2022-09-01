Perverse Learning for America’s School Children

By
M Dowling
-
0
18

Drag shows, mutilations surgeries, gay sex books for middle school children, and perverse librarians now come to the fore. They think nothing can be done to stop them. America’s parents must stop them. This isn’t political. Nothing about children should ever be political.

PERVERSE DRAG SHOWS

People of Utah are invited to a family-friendly back to school drag show on Saturday. Two of the performers are Jenna Talia and Ana Lee Kage. All ages are invited.

This is sick. I can’t believe I have to write about this perverse stuff but people need to know what is going on.

HITLERIAN DOCTOR

We have a perverse doctor making a lot of money removing the breasts of little girls.

HOSPITAL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL ENGAGED IN PERVERSE LEARNING

Then there is this. Christopher Rufo is exposing a public school and hospital partnership of perverse people promoting radical gender theory. It is hard to believe this is happening and so many perverse people could possibly be this evil. This is grooming, not guidance, and not learning, it’s grooming.

THE BOOK IN THE LIBRARY

We’d be remiss if we didn’t tell you about this book in the middle school library. Even librarians can be evil.

THE TRANSITIONING, A HORROR SHOW

There is something wrong with this woman.

The schools should be trusted? Some, yes, not all.


