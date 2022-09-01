Perverse Learning for America’s School Children

Drag shows, mutilations surgeries, gay sex books for middle school children, and perverse librarians now come to the fore. They think nothing can be done to stop them. America’s parents must stop them. This isn’t political. Nothing about children should ever be political.

PERVERSE DRAG SHOWS

People of Utah are invited to a family-friendly back to school drag show on Saturday. Two of the performers are Jenna Talia and Ana Lee Kage. All ages are invited.

This is sick. I can’t believe I have to write about this perverse stuff but people need to know what is going on.

Happening in UTAH: “ALL AGES, Family-Friendly” Back-to-School drag show happening Saturday. Performers include (when sounded out) “Anal Leakage” and “Genitalia” WTF? pic.twitter.com/lpAxiEgrEv — Morgan Zegers 🇺🇸 (@MorganZegers) August 31, 2022

HITLERIAN DOCTOR

We have a perverse doctor making a lot of money removing the breasts of little girls.

Dr. Scott Mosser says that he has removed the breasts of 13 year old girls and would happily do it to 12 year olds too. https://t.co/WtXc6d6MiS — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 31, 2022

HOSPITAL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL ENGAGED IN PERVERSE LEARNING

Then there is this. Christopher Rufo is exposing a public school and hospital partnership of perverse people promoting radical gender theory. It is hard to believe this is happening and so many perverse people could possibly be this evil. This is grooming, not guidance, and not learning, it’s grooming.

Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️:

“SCOOP: Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago has created a partnership with local public school districts to promote radical gender theory,

“kink,”

“BDSM,”

artificial penis“packers,”

“trans masc pump[s]”

and

“trans-friendly [sex] toys”

for children

()🧵” https://t.co/lhaoOUjdsd — Mila (@Milatrud11) August 31, 2022

THE BOOK IN THE LIBRARY

We’d be remiss if we didn’t tell you about this book in the middle school library. Even librarians can be evil.

Read more about the book in @theflstandard here: https://t.co/jPTGk1u8bK — Will Witt (@thewillwitt) August 31, 2022

THE TRANSITIONING, A HORROR SHOW

Florida father Wendell Perez tells the state surgeon general that Clay County District Schools secretly "transitioned" his 12-year-old daughter without his knowledge and "affirmed" a male name and pronouns, which contributed to her attempted suicide in a school bathroom. pic.twitter.com/VY8Le9KqCi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 23, 2022

There is something wrong with this woman.

It's time to abolish the teachers unions and retire Randi Weingarten to a quiet life drinking boxed wine and rage-watching MSNBC. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

The schools should be trusted? Some, yes, not all.

1/

Woke teachers have hijacked k-12 public education and are destroying it. This teacher, who doesn't know when America was founded, says she teaches her students about protesting and activism but refuses to teach the curriculum. Let's talk about how it happened, A Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/iX6PGYhs2w — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 20, 2022

