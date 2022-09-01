Former President’s Lawyers Respond As DOJ Plots to Take Trump Out

Democrats are taking out Donald Trump. He seems like the only person who might have been able to stop this onslaught from the hard left. The Left will stop at nothing to prevent him from doing that. We must fight this at the ballot box in November. Democrats are desperate for power, and this is a desperate move.

THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNSELORS

“National Security Counselors” are petitioning the judge in the Trump records case to appoint a vehement anti-Trumper as special master. Their board of advisors includes rabid anti-Trumper (and Ciaramella lawyer) Mark Zaid.

The corruption is unbelievable. You can’t make this stuff up.

A bunch of clowns called “National Security Counselors” are petitioning the judge in the Trump records case to appoint a rabid anti-Trumper as special master. Their board of advisors includes rabid anti-Trumper (and Ciaramella lawyer) Mark Zaid. You just can’t make it up. https://t.co/N7leZvJAAL pic.twitter.com/oCjexr1uvc — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 30, 2022

THE RESPONSE

Donald Trump’s lawyers responded to the Justice Department arguments that he’s not entitled to a ‘special master’ to review documents taken by the FBI during the unprecedented raid of his estate.

The brief was filed in the Florida federal district court of Judge Aileen M. Cannon. They asked for a special master to conduct an independent review of the classified documents seized by the FBI.

In previous briefs, the attorneys noted the concerns over the Fourth Amendment, executive privilege, and political targeting.

On Tuesday, the DOJ said the request lacked merit. They also claimed Trump had no standing because the records belong to the government and not him. They said further that Trump does not have a valid executive privilege claim because the DOJ is within the Executive Branch, and that the appointment of a special master could impede the investigation.

They argued that the records were likely concealed and removed from the storage room and “that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

AN ARREST UNLIKELY BEFORE NOVEMBER

According to a Bloomberg report citing sources familiar with the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, federal prosecutors won’t act before the November election.

“Federal prosecutors are likely to wait until after the November election to announce any charges against Donald Trump, if they determine he broke laws, according to people familiar,” the report stated.

“Under long-standing department policy, prosecutors are barred from taking investigative steps or filing charges for the purpose of affecting an election or helping a candidate or party, traditionally 60 days before an election,” the report states. “This year, that would be by Sept. 10, which makes it unlikely anything would be announced until after Nov. 8, said people who asked to remain anonymous speaking about potential Justice Department actions.”

As if this raid and all the vile Democrat rhetoric isn’t interfering in the election.

WHY ARE THEY HIDING WHAT WAS TAKEN?

Now does this sound like a DOJ/FBI fully confident that all the material stolen from MAL fits the spin? Special master should only look for attorney-privileged records but if judge broadens duties per Trump’s request, all findings should be kept under seal? Be on leak watch… pic.twitter.com/uEvghmEMD5 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 31, 2022

On the same day Judge Cannon ruled she was open to appointment of a special master, DNI Avril Haines told Congress the Intel community was working with DOJ (Monaco) to assess whether any docs posed a national security threat. In govt motion, DOJ twice cites Haines’ review… pic.twitter.com/BtoOFrpIJd — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 31, 2022

Related