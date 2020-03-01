Pete Buttigieg Drops Out

The old and all-white Democrat Party has little diversity after the announcement that Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday. It does come as a surprise. He didn’t wait for Super Tuesday.

This was posted just earlier today:

Hey Team! We’ve got 2 days until Super Tuesday and we need to give it everything we’ve got. Here’s what you can do: 💰Chip in: https://t.co/TwFBuieZmK

📲 Call Super Tuesday States: https://t.co/815L4Q8jg8

🗳Find your voting location: https://t.co/6sEHYG2GUG — Team Pete HQ (@PeteForAmerica) March 1, 2020

In all likelihood, he’s dropping out to leave a path for the remaining candidates who might be able to win — or not. They are Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden. It looks like Bernie and Joe for now.

Buttigieg is the first person from the LGBTQ community to talk openly on a presidential debate stage about his coming out.

We don’t have the gay combat veteran and the only diversity comes from the elderly woman and fake Native American, Elizabeth Warren.

Pete Buttigieg couldn’t build a voter coalition and lost very badly in South Carolina on Saturday. He only had 8.25% of the vote, behind Tom Steyer who paid for his 11.33% third-place finish.

He was running out of money as well.

His platform was far-left, although the media described him as ‘moderate,’ and he presented as sanctimonious and condescending.

Buttigieg is now a vice-presidential hopeful. He’s heading back to South Bend to give a speech.

