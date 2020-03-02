Nick Sandmann’s lawyers will file lawsuits against 5 big media companies

Lawyers for Covington Catholic High School senior Nick Sandmann reportedly will file lawsuits against five additional media companies this week for smearing Sandmann last year.

Sandmann’s lawyers submitted a status report with the U.S. District Court in Covington last week that showed that “they intend to file complaints against Gannett, ABC, CBS, The New York Times and Rolling Stone before March 9,” Fox 19 reported.

“All of the future defendants listed above have published or republished statements made by Nathan Phillips and others that Nicholas blocked or otherwise restricted Phillips’ free movement and would not allow Phillips to retreat at the National Mall on January 18, 2019,” the document said. “Nicholas reserves his right to file complaints in this Court or any other court against any other potential defendant not listed above, subject to the applicable statute of limitations.”

Left-wing media companies and Democrats smeared then-16-year-old Nick Sandmann following an incident at the January 2019 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

An initial video of the incident showed Sandmann and a Native American leftist protester, Nathan Phillips face-to-face. Phillips beat a drum in his face and Sandmann smiled quickly. Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life and Phillips was marching with Indigenous People. The clipped video made it seem as if Sandmann was smirking at Phillips, who falsely claimed Sandmann was blocking his path.

A full video showed Phillips walking into Sandmann’s space, banging a tom-tom in his face to intimidate him.

Sandmann has previously filed lawsuits ranging from $250 million to $275 million against The Washington Post, CNN, and NBC Universal for their reporting on the incident.

In January, Sandmann settled with CNN in a $275 million lawsuit that Sandmann’s team filed against them. The amount of the settlement is unknown.

“CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes,” Wood told Fox News’ Mark Levin last year. “CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, with that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”