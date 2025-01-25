Pete Hegseth Confirmed! 3 GOP Voted Against Him

Pete Hegseth was confirmed this evening despite Liz Warren’s last-minute salacious gossip. All Democrats were opposed, and three Republicans voted against him.

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted against Mr. Hegseth. All three voted for Biden’s choice, Lloyd Austin.

Hegseth could only lose three votes with Vice President Vance stepping in. Republicans control the Senate 53-47. Hegseth was approved 51-50, with Vance casting the deciding vote.

Collins and Murkowski were always a “no” and are barely Republican. As for Mitch, he’s a RINO backstabber.

