Tom Homan Addresses the Pope Calling US Deportation a “Disgrace”

Rob Schmitt asked Tom Homan about the Pope’s harsh comments about the US’s planned mass deportation efforts. Mr. Homan told the Pope to concentrate on the Church because it’s a mess.

Rob Schmitt: The Pope this week said that it’s a disgrace what we’re now doing with this new government, deporting all of these people we’ve got, you know. Obviously there’s, there’s going to be a lot of media searching for the sad stories here, trying to turn public opinion against this operation. What’s your message to the American people as you got to do this work?

Tom Homan: Well, let me give a message to the Pope. I’m a lifelong Catholic. I was born Catholic. I’ve been through Catholic doctrine. He should only concentrate on fixing the Catholic Church, first of all. He’s got big problems there.

And the Vatican – they have a wall around the Vatican. If you enter the Vatican, the crime is serious; you know, you’ll be charged with serious crimes and jailed. So he can protect the Vatican where he lives. He can build a wall where he lives. Where Americans live, American people are not allowed that?

“No. Securing the border save lives. He needs to understand that. We secure the border. The less [sic] people come, less [sic] women get raped by the cartel, less [sic] children die in the river, less Americans die from fentanyl overdoses.

“He should stick to the Catholic Church. That’s a mess.”

Unfortunately, the Church is a mess, and this Pope is making it worse.

