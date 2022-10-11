Pfizer Admits They Didn’t Test the Vaccine’s Ability to Save Others

By
M Dowling
-
0
6

Pfizer did not test the vaccine to determine if it prevented transmission of COVID before making it available to the public. Pfizer executive Janine Small said they took those risks because they had to go with the “speed of science.” She claims they saved four million people.

Big Pharma, public health officials, and politicians became self-appointed medical tyrants. We are now discovering that some people died needlessly from the vaccine while following the tyrannical mandates to keep the virus from spreading.

Ms. Small talks about “risks,” but they took none. They made a lot of money and were immune from all repercussions.

Watch:


It was all a lie.

They knowingly lied to us. We have the evidence on tape.


