Pfizer Admits They Didn’t Test the Vaccine’s Ability to Save Others

Pfizer did not test the vaccine to determine if it prevented transmission of COVID before making it available to the public. Pfizer executive Janine Small said they took those risks because they had to go with the “speed of science.” She claims they saved four million people.

Big Pharma, public health officials, and politicians became self-appointed medical tyrants. We are now discovering that some people died needlessly from the vaccine while following the tyrannical mandates to keep the virus from spreading.

Ms. Small talks about “risks,” but they took none. They made a lot of money and were immune from all repercussions.

Watch:

Watch as Pfizer executive Janine Small admits to EU parliament that Pfizer did not test the vaccine for preventing transmission of Covid prior to it being made available to the public. Small says, “We had to really move at the speed of science..we had to do everything at risk.” pic.twitter.com/FvTn01zv3J — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 11, 2022



It was all a lie.

🚨 BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission. “Get vaccinated for others” was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022

They knowingly lied to us. We have the evidence on tape.

For when they inevitably claim that they never said it would stop infection… we have receipts. pic.twitter.com/neM8ZGddBW — Josh Stylman (@jstylman) October 11, 2022

