Good News, Janet Yellen “thinks the US is doing very well.” She is a female Joe Biden. Jamie Dimon just warned that we are facing a very serious recession. El Erian said the US economy is about to go through the windshield. Peter Schiff said we are going to have double-digit inflation year after year.
The volatile stock market hasn’t gained under Biden and threatens to crash. We surpassed a $31 trillion debt.
But Janet says we’re doing great, so that’s good enough for me.
Janet Yellen on the economy: “I think the United States is doing very well” pic.twitter.com/Apwi3Mx6hI
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022
Don’t worry! On November 9th, Janet Yellen will tell us the Economy is going to hell in a hand basket and we need to double taxes because the Republicans took over the Congress.
Sometimes sarcasm (“Good News! Janet Yellen Says the US Is Doing Very Well”) is the only response to foolish idiocy.