Good News! Janet Yellen Says the US Is Doing Very Well

Good News, Janet Yellen “thinks the US is doing very well.” She is a female Joe Biden. Jamie Dimon just warned that we are facing a very serious recession. El Erian said the US economy is about to go through the windshield. Peter Schiff said we are going to have double-digit inflation year after year.

The volatile stock market hasn’t gained under Biden and threatens to crash. We surpassed a $31 trillion debt.

But Janet says we’re doing great, so that’s good enough for me.

Janet Yellen on the economy: “I think the United States is doing very well” pic.twitter.com/Apwi3Mx6hI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2022

Related