Medical Students Swear an Oath to the Cult of CRT

University of Minnesota medical students swore an oath to the cult of CRT with cult leader Dr. Robert Englander, who divides Americans into white supremacists and the oppressed. Englander is the associate dean at the university.

He received his medical degree from Yale Medical School, a school founded and named after a slaver.

Elihu Yale, Governor of Madras in the 1680s, funded Yale university out of the money he squandered in India through corruption and the slave trade. The Elis need to tear the place down before they destroy Christopher Columbus’s statues.

The Minnesota students swore an oath in the clip below to “honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine” and to fight “white supremacy, colonialism, [and] the gender binary.”

The term gender binary is what Marxists define as a fallacy of two genders, male and female.

His historical views are straight out of Howard Zinn’s Soviet-style A People’s History of the United States, a vile, inaccurate history book that continues to be taught and expanded upon today.

The heavily-credentialed leftist doctor believes in structural racism, an unproven idea defined by radicals with an agenda.

As Christopher Rufo notes, Englander’s on his resume is impressive. An MD, Yale Med School; MPH, Johns Hopkins; Residency, at Children’s National Med Center; and a Fellowship, at Harvard Med School. And he’s suggesting that shamanism and Western science are equally valid medical practices.

Rufo also responded to the new cult promoter, WOKE Joe Walsh. He calls himself a WOKE conservative, even though the two ideologies cannot co-exist. He wrote on Twitter, “Politically, I’m a conservative. And I’m woke. Newly woke. Proudly woke. Just means my eyes are now open to basic injustices & inequities. My eyes weren’t always open. But now they are. I think that’s a good thing. And yes, I’m still a conservative.”

Walsh has taken an oath to money.

Rufo phrased the response well:

“The MSBNC conservative must preach the faith of the Left while retaining the ostensible affiliation with the Right. This is how someone ends up calling himself a “woke conservative”—if he just said, “I’m a liberal now,” his function, and his contracts, would immediately dry up.”

“Woke,” of course, is the vernacular for awakening to “critical consciousness,” the Marxist term for understanding one’s role in an oppressive society and preparing the mind for revolution. One cannot be a “woke conservative” any more than one can be a “Marxist conservative.”

If your doctor has a degree from the University of Minnesota, you might want to find a new doctor. They are swearing an oath to Marxism and think shamans and witch doctors have a lot to offer medically.

