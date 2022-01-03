WTH! Now Pfizer has a Cov pill with a microchip in it. This is way past vaccine passports.

What kind of crazy Orwellian world are we living in? Do you still think it is about our health or The Great Reset?

The microchip pill is not a conspiracy theory but it does appear to be a conspiracy from the Left.

Don’t believe me, believe Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla gleefully tell you about it and how it’s aimed at making you behave:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says FDA approved a digital pill that contains a microchip that transmits information once the person has swallowed. pic.twitter.com/KdXLAYd4SQ — Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) December 30, 2021

Related