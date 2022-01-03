Bannon Warns of Imminent Catastrophe Because of Inept Joe

Our supermarkets are hiring armed guards. Crime is skyrocketing in 16 major cities. The CDC issues guidelines that have nothing to do with the science.
The economy is collapsing, our energy sector is being destroyed, and all manner of bad people from around the world are pouring across our borders and Biden is not implementing Return to Mexico.
Foreign countries are letting their prisoners out to come to the United States.
Biden does nothing much according to his schedule, but he does go to Delaware weekly. He makes no sense when he speaks.
The IRS wants to spy on everyone’s bank accounts and draw money at will, but don’t worry, they demand criminals pay taxes too.
Democrats have managed to do tremendous damage to this country in a year and they might have three more to take us down. Radical Democrats hate this country. What do you think the cancel culture, Build Back Better, and tearing down historical statues is about?
Watch:
Catastrophe is inevitable. Americans are weak, too used to comfort and not using their heads. So, we all will suffer.
Our corrupt government will use catastrophe for further civil liberty restrictions. The globalist leftists are not collapsing us without additional plans.
It should have been obvious to anyone that the election coup was a disaster. It was a hostile takeover and now we are trapped.
This is why it is crucial that conservatives take back the House and the Senate in 2022. Vote ALL of the Democrats in ALL of the races OUT OF OFFICE!
With control of the House and the Senate, we could easily play by the same tactics that the Democrat Party used when Trump was impeached. That is, IF the Republicans have to balls to do it.
No liberal bills with thousands upon thousands of pages can be passed through a Congress that won’t allow it. Josephine Biden could be throttled and prevented from using unconstitutional executive orders to bypass the legislative process.
SUE HIS SORRY ASS!!! INDICT HIM FOR TREASON!!! PUT HIM IN PRISON!!!
He shouldn’t be able to claim temporary insanity…he’s been insane for over a year now!