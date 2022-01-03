Bannon Warns of Imminent Catastrophe Because of Inept Joe

Our supermarkets are hiring armed guards. Crime is skyrocketing in 16 major cities. The CDC issues guidelines that have nothing to do with the science.



The economy is collapsing, our energy sector is being destroyed, and all manner of bad people from around the world are pouring across our borders and Biden is not implementing Return to Mexico.

Foreign countries are letting their prisoners out to come to the United States.

Biden does nothing much according to his schedule, but he does go to Delaware weekly. He makes no sense when he speaks.

The IRS wants to spy on everyone’s bank accounts and draw money at will, but don’t worry, they demand criminals pay taxes too.

Democrats have managed to do tremendous damage to this country in a year and they might have three more to take us down. Radical Democrats hate this country. What do you think the cancel culture, Build Back Better, and tearing down historical statues is about?

