Pfizer Issues a Doublespeak Non-Denial Denial of Directed Evolution

We covered the Project Veritas story of the Pfizer executive, Jordan Trishton Walker and posted the video of a drunk Walker telling his prostitute date that Pfizer is considering using directed evolution, mutating the COVID virus to develop future vaccines. Pfizer has finally issued a statement of denial that doesn’t deny anything Mr. Walker said.

Dr. Robert Malone said that what the Project Veritas video shows is Pfizer’s vaccines failed. The vaccine cannot keep up with the variants. That has always been the problem with finding a vaccine for viruses since they mutate too quickly. Dr. Malone was also concerned about the revolving door between Pfizer and the government that Walker mentioned. Dr. Malone said it suggests that Pfizer has full regulatory capture, perhaps worldwide.

As for the failure to meet the need, it takes so long to research and produce updated vaccines, you’re always vaccinating against yesterday’s variant. Researchers are always trying to find the answer to beating the variants, thus directed evolution. Walker said that is what Pfizer is considering.

It might not be dangerous. We don’t know. Directed evolution tweaks the virus and has the antibody-evading properties of many other strains. See what Dr. Malone says.

We do know that Pfizer’s embarrassed and Mr. Walker has been scrubbed from their website. The media has completely ignored it.

Yesterday, Pfizer issued the following non-denial denial in doublespeak:

Allegations have recently been made related to gain of function and directed evolution research at Pfizer and the company would like to set the record straight.

In the ongoing development of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has not conducted gain of function or directed evolution research. Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern. This work is undertaken once a new variant of concern has been identified by public health authorities. This research provides a way for us to rapidly assess the ability of an existing vaccine to induce antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern. We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required.

They then went on to push Paxlovid. Pfizer wants to make money off vaccines and drugs.

Pfizer did not deny Jordan Walker’s statements about possible future research. They did not deny that Walker was their employee. Pfizer didn’t address a single thing he said.

Believe them at your own risk.

The media, especially social media, are in denial, calling it all fake news. Dr. Malone addressed this in his substack.

“the social media chaos agents persist with their work, claiming that since they are unable to find the actual Pfizer document primary source, which others have found and screenshot, this is all fake news. Are they paid and nefarious, or just “dull” and incompetent? Hard to differentiate between those two options. But when the vectors of their words and actions repeatedly point in the same direction, then it gets hard to make the case against nefarious intent. That said, their seeming incompetence and apparent dependency on Google providing the confirmation of their bias provides another practical fifth gen. warfare schooling lesson. For the rest of you, can you just bypass Google searching on this topic, please? I use Brave, but there are many others. When trying to triangulate truth these days, it is often useful to employ multiple different search engines.”

We use Duck Duck Go, but they don’t like our war news.

Related