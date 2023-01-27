Pfizer Doesn’t Worry About Regulators Worldwide-They Control Them

On Thursday, Project Veritas released stunning footage of a prominent Pfizer employee named Jordan Trishton Walker becoming highly agitated with James O’Keefe and his crew. O’Keefe had just showed him talking with a ‘date’ about Pfizer “mutating” the Covid-19 virus. During the “date” in the clip below, Walker also explains how Pfizer controls the regulators.

Walker, who serves as director of Worldwide R&D Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning at the pharmaceutical giant, became physical and attempted to destroy an iPad containing the undercover recordings of him revealing all to his ‘date,’ a Veritas undercover reporter.

Walker eventually called the police, saying he felt “unsafe.”

O’Keefe and his crew left the restaurant, followed shortly by Walker, who ran over to the police when they arrived.

Directed Evolution

In the footage at the end, Walker told his ‘date’ that Pfizer was considering “directed evolution” of the virus in monkeys. The undercover journalist said it sounded like gain-of-function.

“One of the things we are exploring,” he said, “is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create– preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that, though, there’s a risk of, like, as you could imagine– no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.”

As long as it’s called “directed evolution,” Walker thinks Pfizer is in the clear.

“Either way, it’s going to be a cash cow for us for a while,” Walker said.

PFIZER HAS COMPLETED THE REGULATORY CAPTURE

Walker also explained why they don’t have to worry about regulators. They have a revolving door between the government and Pfizer.

Dr. Robert Malone speaks in the clip below. He said directed evolution was one of the techniques used in Wuhan.

The doctor noted the executive appears to have “absolutely no moral compass at all about what he’s doing, the “hubris, and arrogance, immaturity,” if this is the quality of individuals within Pfizer making these huge decisions that risk global public health with such a casual disregard for the human toll, it’s profoundly corrupt in terms of would it be feasible for Pfizer to circumvent national or international law. That is undeniable.

“The gentleman in your investigative work has clearly indicated that Pfizer believes it has successfully captured the regulatory apparatus of the United States government and presumably worldwide. Pfizer has completed regulatory capture, is quite proud of it.”

Outside of Tucker Carlson and Project Veritas, no one in the media seems to be talking about this.

In the video, Walker tells the journalist to “promise not to tell anyone.” Dr. Malone comes in toward the end of the clip.

Dr. Malone goes deeper into ” directed evolution ” in this next clip from Tucker’s show last night, Dr. Malone goes deeper into “directed evolution.” He also explains that this shows defeat by Pfizer since their technology is not meeting the need. They can’t keep up with the vaccine.

Dr. Malone said the biowarfare treaty is “like cheesecloth; it’s so leaky.” They also have “a very close relationship with Israel that is not a partner to the biowarfare treaty” so they can evade regulations. They have the money and power to make the rules.

It’s “standard practice in DC.”

