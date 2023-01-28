Memphis Killing Brings Out Race Baiters and Violence in New York City

Tyre Nichols, a young black man, was beaten to death in Memphis by five black officers. The video of the beating is bad. The police were fired, arrested, and charged quickly with second-degree murder, kidnapping, and other lesser charges. All actions seem appropriate and swift. Nonetheless, race baiters are trying to make it about white people, and socialists and communists are trying to use it to push their agenda. The radicals became violent in New York City.

The city of Memphis is a Democrat city with a black police chief, a majority-black police force, and a majority-black City Council. Everyone involved is black. That doesn’t stop the race baiters and racists from blaming white people. The police have not been charged with a hate crime because it isn’t about race.

RACE BAITERS TRY TO MAKE IT ABOUT RACE

Joy Reid had a guest on her show who claimed the beating of Tyre Nichols was an example of “white supremacy.”

So Joy Reid’s guest says it white supremacy is the cause of the death of a young man!!! If ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ was still in office we would be in a hell of a better place!!! ⁦@MSNBC⁩ is so racist also!!! The young man didn’t need to die of course. #dontcry pic.twitter.com/I6RLQ7MpwU — Charles Lovett 🌶🌶🌶🌶 (@lovett_charles) January 28, 2023

Van Jones, in an op-ed in CNN, said, “Although the police were black, it could still be white racism.”

Race-baiting CNN saw fit to publish it. The article is titled, Opinion: The police who killed Tyre Nichols were Black. But they might still have been driven by racism.

That’s actually a title.

Van Jones said that deplorable acts of violence are “so often by white officers,” but black officers are victims of anti-black messages. He contends the anti-black messages are the fault of society’s white supremacists.

“One of the sad facts about anti-Black racism is that Black people ourselves are not immune to its pernicious effects. Society’s message that Black people are inferior, unworthy, and dangerous is pervasive. Over many decades, numerous experiments have shown that these ideas can infiltrate Black minds as well as White. Self-hatred is a real thing.”

That’s not what happened in the video. The officers were angry, and they lost it, resulting in Mr. Nichols tragically losing his life. It had nothing to do with race.

In the past, as a result of the Rodney King beating, Van Jones has said he was a communist. He said he was converted to the cause in prison.

A far-left black pastor is ranting all over Twitter about white supremacy.

Racist Jemele Hill, who is very far left, claims “the system of policing is based on white supremacist violence.” It’s a delusion, but one she embraced.

I need so many people to understand this regarding Tyre Nichols. Several of the police officers who murdered Freddie Gray were Black. The entire system of policing is based on white supremacist violence. We see people under the boot of oppression carry its water all the time. https://t.co/H11cuzHPxC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 27, 2023

Here’s another one.

The most pernicious thing about White Supremacy and Systematic Oppression is that there there literally isn’t anything they aren’t pic.twitter.com/6iy7RsqlKl — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 28, 2023

COMMUNISTS WERE ALL OVER THE PLACE IN NYC

Anti-white racism is used by the hard left to push an agenda.

As a point of information, the DSA is to the left of the Communist Party USA, and they’re winning seats all over New York, especially New York City. Their goal is to overturn our government, and no one is doing a thing about it.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa are protesting in several cities, and it has become violent in New York City. BLM and Antifa are self-described communists and anarchists. The people using this tragic situation to start trouble are radical leftists who want to “burn it all down.”

Justice for Tyre Nichols protesters in NYC chant, “No justice no peace, kill these killer police” pic.twitter.com/cL5OEnS2QC — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) January 28, 2023

Young Communist contingent of the Justice for Tyre Nichols protest with “Down with pigs” and “Defund the NYPD” signs pic.twitter.com/HmeQo6H6Pv — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) January 28, 2023

BREAKING: A black truck driver pleads with protesters to clear the Mississippi River bridge in Memphis so he can get to work They refusepic.twitter.com/IknX4Ujuit — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2023

The National Lawyer’s Guild was present as soon as one arrest was made. They are a front organization for the Communist Party.

“National Lawyers Guild” observers are allegedly neutral, but usually assist protesters and agitate. Today this observer was marking me as “far right” to others. Here he is taking down officer names and badges. pic.twitter.com/PejQqbNQ8U — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) January 28, 2023

The officer was in the car at the time. Then they tried to attack him.

NYC: As revenge for the death of #TyreNichols, rioters attacked an NYPD vehicle. Far-left groups & #Antifa have been trying to incite mass violence over the Memphis man’s death allegedly at the hands of 5 black ex-cops. pic.twitter.com/eB1CCuvkhx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 28, 2023

ARREST AFTER NYPD WINDSHIELD SMASHED IN TIMES SQUARE Protest after release of bodycam footage showing police assault of Tyre Nichols. Started at Union Square, Manhattan, NYC, Friday, January 27, 2023. Black Lives Matter Greater New York and Black Opportunity @protest_nyc pic.twitter.com/8TDx0xaNx9 — DataInput (@datainput) January 28, 2023

