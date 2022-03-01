Pfizer mRNA Spike Protein Is Part of Your Cell Within Hours – NOT What the CDC Proclaimed

A legitimate study that was revised, peer-reviewed, and published found that the mRNA from the Pfizer vaccine turns into DNA in the liver in vitro (an artificial environment outside a living organism) . This is a legitimate study by prominent researchers. We don’t know if Pfizer knew. They haven’t said anything about it. However, the CDC insisted the RNA did not enter the cells.

THE PROCESS

The messenger RNA (mRNA) from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is able to enter human liver cells and is converted into DNA, according to Swedish researchers at Lund University.

The researchers found that when the mRNA vaccine enters the human liver cells, it triggers the cell’s DNA, which is inside the nucleus, to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA.

It becomes DNA in the liver WITHIN SIX HOURS and this was not expected to happen. It enters line 1 and increases the expression of the protein in line 1. The job of this protein is to make DNA out of RNA.

It is the first time ever in vitro that they’ve shown this can happen.

In turn, these liver cells also pick up the spike proteins on the surface of the liver cells. It can make the liver a target of the immune system and cause autoimmune hepatitis.

CONCERNS THAT NEED TO BE RESEARCHED

The researchers are concerned that if the spike protein goes into the nucleus, it could possibly cause toxicity — genomic cancers.

If it can go to the liver, it could possibly go to the placenta.

They also don’t know if the RNA that becomes DNA will become part of the genome as well. We don’t know.

It is also possible that it could cause autoimmune diseases, including autoimmune hepatitis.

In this video, Dr. Mobeen Syed goes over other studies that support these concerns, and he also goes into more detail in the study. He wonders how Pfizer could not have known this.

Watch:

“In this study we present evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro,” the researchers wrote in the study, published in Current Issues of Molecular Biology. “BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA as fast as 6 [hours] after BNT162b2 exposure.”

BNT162b2 is another name for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that is marketed under the brand name Comirnaty.

The whole process occurred rapidly within six hours. The vaccine’s mRNA converting into DNA and being found inside the cell’s nucleus is something that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said would not happen.

CDC SAID THIS CAN NEVER HAPPEN

“The genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells,” the CDC said on its web page titled “Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines.” The agency claimed the vaccine didn’t interact with the cells in any way.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine does not alter the DNA sequence of a human cell,” a Pfizer spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email. “It only presents the body with the instructions to build immunity.”

Conclusions Our study is the first in vitro study on the effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line. We present evidence on fast entry of BNT162b2 into the cells and subsequent intracellular reverse transcription of BNT162b2 mRNA into DNA.

Related