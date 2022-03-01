Trade Deficit Jumped 7.1%, Exports Dropped 1.8%, Inflation to Soar

IS THIS WHY ALL WE TALK ABOUT IS UKRAINE?

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened sharply to a record high in January amid an increase in imports.

The goods trade deficit jumped 7.1% to an all-time high of $107.6 billion last month. Imports of goods increased 1.7%, led by food and motor vehicles. There were also large increases in imports of industrial supplies, capital, and consumer goods. Imports of other goods, however, tumbled 15.3%, Reuters reports.

Exports dropped 1.8% over consumer goods, motor vehicles, food, and other goods. But exports of capital goods and industrial supplies increased.

According to Reuters, the pace of inventory accumulation reported by the Commerce Department on Monday was slower than in recent months. Added to the surge in the goods trade deficit, led economists at Goldman Sachs to lower their gross domestic product growth estimate for the first quarter by 0.5 percentage point to a 1.5% annualized rate.

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the largest annual gain since February 1982, as seen in federal data released Friday.

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after already hitting its highest level in 40 years.

Goldman Sachs predicted in a new report that the personal consumption expenditures price index would drop from 6.1% to 3.7% by the end of 2022 (they hope it’s not worse). This is nearly double the Federal Reserve’s goal of having PCE cool off to 2%.

Turbulent oil markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused inflation, already exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, to rise even higher

