Pfizer Worried About Menstrual Cycle Irregularities

We heard it was a “conspiracy theory,” but now, thanks to Project Veritas, we know it was an accurate prediction. Most of us knew it already, but now we know that Pfizer also knew about it. Those COVID vaccines do affect menstrual cycles.

Additional Project Veritas undercover footage of Pfizer director Jordon Walker expressing concern about how the COVID-19 vaccine is affecting women’s reproductive health suggests proof that:

“There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that…It has to be affecting something hormonal…”

These people not only said vaccination was safe for pregnant women, but they also recommended it.

What else does Pfizer know about the vaccine causing menstrual issues in women? And why are all the OBGYN doctors not saying anything?

And it’s just not the women. Several studies have found declining sperm counts following COVID-19 vaccination.

