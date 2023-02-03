Russia to Fire Off Another “Unstoppable” Hypersonic Zircon Missile

Putin is set to launch the “unstoppable” hypersonic Zircon missile during naval war drills with China and South Africa. This follows a simulated Russian launch carried out off the US coast.

The US calls it provocative, and it is, but if we were reacting as if we want to avoid war, we’d say it’s a healthy reminder of what we would face if we continue on this progressive war footing.

They simulated a strike of Zircon missiles off the US coast last week. This was conducted as it sailed in the western Atlantic.

This is what happens when the US goes on a war footing.

The new Mach 9 nuclear-capable Zircon missiles travel at speeds of nearly 7,000mph. They will be fired from the Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov during naval exercises off the coast of South Africa.

The “training launch” of the missile, one of the world’s deadliest weapons, will be aimed at a “surface target” at a distance of more than 310 miles.

The New World Order

Are we risking World War III and nuclear confrontation for The New World Order?

George Soros, in his essay, Toward a New World Order, The Future of NATO, writes:

The United States would not be called upon to act as the policeman of the world. When it acts, it would act in conjunction with others. Incidentally, the combination of manpower from Eastern Europe with the technical capabilities of NATO would greatly enhance the military potential of the partnership because it would reduce the risk of body bags for NATO countries, which is the main constraint on their willingness to act. This is a viable alternative to the looming world disorder.”.

Isn’t that what we are doing? We use Ukraine to fill up the body bags while our senile president throws endless cash and weapons at a comedian who play-acts the role of Ukraine’s president.

