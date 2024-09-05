PfizerForAll Is Here! Can Vaccine Passports Be Far Behind?

On August 27, 2024, the ever-so-considerate Pfizer announced the launch of PfizerForAll™, a new digital platform for managing “everyday health” for millions of Americans.

The platform was designed for patients with migraines, COVID-19, or the flu and adults seeking vaccines for COVID-19, flu, RSV, and pneumonia.

Pfizer boasts that individuals and their families can use the new platform to connect with qualified healthcare professionals on the same day, to check “eligibility” for vaccines, to find and book vaccines, to fill prescriptions, and more.

WOW, so exciting from the freaks who cost Americans jobs when they wouldn’t take their emergency vaccine.

Patients can use existing insurance and pharmacy programs and new direct services, such as UpScriptHealth, Alto Pharmacy, and Instacart, all ‘conveniently’ on the same platform.

It’s very convenient.

“People often experience information overload and encounter roadblocks when making decisions for themselves or their family in our complex and often overwhelming U.S. healthcare system. This can be extremely time-consuming and lead to indecision or inaction – and as a result, poor health outcomes,” said Aamir Malik, Executive Vice President, Chief U.S. Commercial Officer, Pfizer. “We are pleased to offer PfizerForAll to help relieve this burden on people, especially as we enter the fall season in the U.S., and streamline the path for those seeking better health.”

Yes, we don’t want people making decisions for themselves. Let Pfizer take the place of your brain and your common sense.

They plan to keep on expanding. I’m sure we are all thrilled.

Beware! This could be the beginning of a digital vaccine passport program. They want to make us dependent on them.

We need RFK in charge of this, and fast!