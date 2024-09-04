AG Garland to Accuse Russia of Targeting the Presidential Election

Corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election.

The AP has gotten the information from anonymous sources, whoever they are.

The last time we had to deal with this was in 2016. The DOJ bureaucrats claimed some trivial Russian troll farms – that took out a minimal number of ads for about $100,000 on Facebook – influenced the election.

Why are they singling out Russia when we have China influencing elections and possibly Iran? We keep hearing Iran wants to assassinate Trump. That certainly influences the election.

What are they up to now? It sounds like they want to tie Donald Trump to fake news that he’s in bed with President Putin. At the same time, Rep. Raskin, the son of a communist professor, is investigating Trump’s relationship with Egypt without any predicate whatsoever.

The biggest danger we face is the Democrat US media and the Democrat leftists.