Where the Walz’s Stand on Tim

Before you check out the Walz family’s views about Tim, watch this clip of Tim. Tim Walz says there is money to be made with illegal immigration. Maybe this should be the next investigation.

Tim Walz in 2018 saying on camera he would facilitate illegal immigration into America if there was money to be made Nothing to see here… pic.twitter.com/Hgny3z1zWB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 4, 2024

Jeff’s Toning It Down

Jeff and Tim’s mother, Darlene Walz, said her daughter, Sandy Dietrich, approached Jeff Walz to tone down his divisive attacks on their brother. Whatever she said to her brother seemed to work.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s brother said Tuesday exclusively to NewsNation that he doesn’t agree with the Democrat’s policies but expressed some remorse for inserting himself into the spotlight after he posted on social media last week he is “100% opposed” to his brother’s political views and was considering officially endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Jeff Walz, the older brother of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, told NewsNation in an interview that he didn’t intend to “influence the general public” with social media posts that indicated his support for Trump over Harris’ and his brother’s campaign and said he has no plans to be campaigning “for him or against him” ahead of November’s election.

The Harris-Walz campaign declined to comment.

Jeff Walz’s comments follow his Facebook post that he hasn’t spoken to his brother in eight years but is “100% opposed to all his ideology.”

In another comment on Friday, he responded to someone suggesting he “get on stage” with Trump and offer his official endorsement by saying he’s weighing his family’s privacy against his desire to keep his brother out of higher public office. He indicated he knows “stories” about Gov. Walz that would reflect poorly on him.

“I’ve thought hard about doing something like that!” he wrote in response to the idea of formally endorsing Trump. “I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation, Gov. Tim Walz's brother, Jeff Walz, says his Facebook comment declaring he's “100% opposed to all” of Gov. Walz's “ideology” was never meant to influence the general public. More: https://t.co/qU3K0ept6f #VargasReports pic.twitter.com/81OMKhI9OY — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 3, 2024

Mom Darlene Wants to Keep Peace With Both

Tim Walz’s mother, Darlene Walz, is not interfering in the rift between her son, who is running for vice president, and his brother, the Trump supporter who has become a thorn in the side of the Harris-Walz campaign.

“I want to keep peace with all of them,” Walz, 89, said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Beast Wednesday from her home in Butte, Nebraska, which she called a “spot in the road in the middle of nowhere.”

Darlene is a Democrat.

She confirmed that Jeff is Tim’s brother, and the photo below is family-related through her late husband. They are mostly second cousins, but not all.