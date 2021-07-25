US Women’s Soccer wants more $$$ because they’re better than the men

















The U.S. women’s national soccer team now admits they are paid the same as the men’s national team, but they claim it’s not equal because they “have to work more than a man and be much more successful.”

THEY THINK THEY’RE BETTER, WORKING HARDER AND MORE SUCCESSFULLY

The Hill reported that the women’s team has appealed the May 2020 decision of Judge Gary Klausner, who dismissed the team’s claims that they were discriminated against because of their gender on the issue of pay.

“The WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” Klausner wrote in his ruling. “Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA (collective bargaining agreement) worse than the MNT (men’s national team) CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure.”

The women’s team first appealed to the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals. Now they are directly appealing Judge Klausner’s ruling. They say the analysis is “flawed,” and there is “abundant evidence of unequal pay.”

The 28 former and current players want Klausner to reconsider. They work harder, according to them, and they win more games.

“In effect, the court held that pay is equal if a woman can obtain the same amount of money as a man by working more and performing better. That is not the law,” the appeal reads, according to The Hill.

They should include the fact that the men bring in the crowds and the money while they don’t except for the last World Cup.

Why don’t they include the fact that they represent a communist group, not the US? They keep dishonoring the country by kneeling and turning their backs on the flag during the anthem. Now they wear Black Lives Matter shirts. BLM is a violent communist movement.

After the players appealed Klausner’s ruling, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) responded on Twitter, agreeing with Klausner’s original determination.

Related















