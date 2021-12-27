“Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance exercises dominion over global health policy”

“As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci awards $6.1 billion in annual taxpayer-provided funding for scientific research. It gives him tremendous power that he wields like a dictator.

He “dictates the subject, content, and outcome of scientific health research across the globe,” the RFK Jr. book, The Real Anthony Fauci, reads.

EXTRAORDINARY INFLUENCE OF A TYRANNICAL BUREAUCRAT

“Fauci uses the financial clout at his disposal to wield extraordinary influence over hospitals, universities, journals, and thousands of influential doctors and scientists — whose careers and institutions he has the power to ruin, advance, or reward,” according to the book.

The well-documented findings with thousands of footnotes will “alarm every American — Democrat or Republican — who cares about democracy, our Constitution, and the future of our children’s health.”

“Fauci orchestrated fraudulent studies, and then pressured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators into approving a deadly chemotherapy treatment he had good reason to know was worthless against AIDS,” the book reports.

“Fauci repeatedly violated federal laws to allow his Pharma partners to use impoverished and dark-skinned children as lab rats in deadly experiments with toxic AIDS and cancer chemotherapies,” the book says.

THE CREEPY ALLIANCE

The book also looks at Fauci’s partnership with creepy billionaire Bill Gates to “control an increasingly profitable” global vaccine initiative in unsavory collusion with elected officials, news media, and social media to establish the “Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance.” The alliance “exercises dominion over global health policy.”

“The Real Anthony Fauci details how Fauci, Gates, and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis, and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent,” the book concludes.

Fauci came under fire earlier this month after he tried moving the goalposts as usual.

During an interview on CNN, Fauci said he anticipates the definition of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 will change. Doubly vaccinated won’t be enough.

There will be no end to the boosters, it seems.

In response to CNN host Kate Bouldoun asking if the definition of fully vaccinated would change, he said the following:

“Well, you know, as you say, it’s — it’s a technical, almost semantic definition. And it is the definition for requirements if someone says, are you fully vaccinated to be able to attend class in a university or college or be able to work in a workplace. Right now, Kate, I don’t see that changing tomorrow or this week, or next week. But certainly, if you want to talk about optimal protection is, I don’t think anyone would argue that optimal protection is going to be with a third shot. Whether or not it officially gets changed in the definition, I think that’s going to be considered literally on a daily basis. That’s always on the table.”

He then added: “You know, my own personal opinion, Kate, is what you said is correct. It’s going to be a matter of when not if.”

