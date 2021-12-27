Natural Immunity Is Superior to Vaccines So Why Won’t the CDC Recognize It

The mRNA ‘vaccine’ has not stopped the spread of the virus. The Left touts the lower mortality rates due to the vaccine. The shots are not meant to lower mortality rates, but perhaps they do.

A famous Israeli study showed “natural immunity confers longer-lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization.” It was recently replicated in an independent study.

However, Fauci of the Pfizer-Fauci-Gates Alliance fails to recognize natural immunity. Therefore, the media does as well.

A new poll found that a majority of Democrats no longer believe in natural immunity.

The new study replicating the Israel study that appeared in the European Journal of Immunology shows that not only is natural immunity effective, but it is also superior to vaccinated immunity because it is much longer-lasting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not accept the presence of antibodies as a demonstration of natural immunity to Covid-19 of more than 90 days.

Yet, the CDC admits that there have been 146.6 million prior infections in the United States.

The so-called “experts” continue to move the goalposts to further the total-vaccination/zero-Covid agenda at all costs.

Why? The answer appears to be arrogance and perhaps control. There is also the fact that people are getting rich off it.

