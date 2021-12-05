RFK’s Book Accuses Fauci of Killing Black Orphans with AZT Experiments

















Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book on Dr. Anthony Fauci makes one of the most shocking and outrageous claims about the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President I have ever heard.

According to RFK Jr., Dr. Fauci killed at least 85 children, forcing them to test out chemo drugs against their will, cutting them to install feeding tubes when they resisted.

Kennedy alleges Fauci used orphans as cheap testers for chemo treatments and harsh AIDS drugs like AZT.

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. is a Democrat, a well-known American environmental lawyer, author, and global pharmaceutical industry watchdog activist.

He is the son of former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated.

These outrageous claims are the subject of a new book by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., called “The Real Anthony Fauci

In Chapter 7, the Kennedy heir lays out “NIAID’s Barbaric and Illegal Experiments on Children”

An excerpt below from Kennedy’s explosive book describing Fauci’s medical experiments on children:

CLAIMS

Fauci tested harsh chemotherapy drugs on orphan children in order to determine their use for AIDS treatments in the 1980s

Fauci got control of foster homes in 7 states

Children were tortured to death

They were denied guardians and any kind of legal protector

Children who refused to take Fauci’s drugs had feeding tubes installed. This was so drug companies could administer the drugs even when the kids fought back

Most of the children did not have HIV/AIDS. They were just used as “guinea pigs” to see if they could survive the harsh drug regimen

At least 85 children died as part of these experiments

RFK JR. has gone on several podcasts and radio programs over the past several weeks speaking in length about these alleged atrocities.

Fauci has been making his rounds on news outlets, and not one reporter has asked about the “gain of function” controversy, and his spat with Senator Cruz, Senator Rand Paul, and Lara Logan, no reporter has mentioned RFK JR.’s allegations.

The book is being ignored despite its bombshell accusations.

We should hear what he has to say about this.

A fuming Fauci has slammed Fox News for not punishing Lara Logan over her “unconscionable” comparison of him to Nazi doctor Mengele.

She said it was because of “the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day.”

Perhaps she also read RFK Jr’s book.

