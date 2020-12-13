General Michael Flynn speaks at March for Trump rally

This fight is about individual liberties, about our Constitution, General Flynn said. “We are in a spiritual battle for the heart and soul of the country. We will win. We will win…the truth will prevail…we fight with truth…and the fresh air of liberty. No one will take that away from me.”

“All the media is doing an incredible disservice,” he said. He called out The Epoch Times for the good job they do.

“Founding Fathers were really brilliant, they knew that there is going to be corruption inside the walls of Jericho, they created something where the states have the responsibility,” he said.

Fight!

Watch: