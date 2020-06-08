Philly editor loses job for saying ‘buildings matter too,’ it’s racist

﻿Philadelphia newspaper editor resigns after saying ‘buildings matter too.’ The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer resigns after headlining an article, “Buildings Matter, Too.” The article lamented the damage to businesses during the rioting and looting after George Floyd was killed.

The snowflake staff was in an uproar.

Stan Wischnowski, 58, stepped down from the failing newspaper.

SNOWFLAKE REVOLT

The day after the headline ran Wischnowski and senior editors posted an apology on the paper’s website, calling it “offensive” and saying it never should have run.

“The headline accompanied a story on the future of Philadelphia’s buildings and civic infrastructure in the aftermath of this week’s protests,” the apology said. “The headline offensively riffed on the Black Lives Matter movement and suggested an equivalence between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans. That is unacceptable.”

About 30 members of the Inquirer’s 210-member editorial staff called in sick earlier this week, and black staff members angrily condemned the headline.

The Inquirer drew fresh scorn after the headline was replaced online with one that read, “Black Lives Matter. Do Buildings?” Eventually, the newspaper settled on “Damaging buildings disproportionately hurt the people protesters are trying to uplift.”

BREAKING: More than 30 journalists of color at the Philadelphia Inquirer are calling out sick today in protest of systemic racism; others are taking part in a byline strike. This was prompted by the paper’s disastrous ‘Buildings Matter, Too’ headline https://t.co/YNi1agJBh6 — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) June 4, 2020