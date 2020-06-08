Great news! Petition to recall despot Gov Gretchen Whitmer Approved

This is great news for a change for freedom lovers. It took three efforts to get the language approved. It wasn’t easy but the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved the language.

Unfortunately, it’s a longshot, according to various news reports. It’s hard to believe people want her as governor.

The recall effort is headed by Chad Baase, 39, an Albion businessman who opposes Whitmer’s emergency orders related to the coronavirus pandemic. He said she didn’t make certain that the Unemployment Insurance Agency was equipped to handle the load.

The language was approved 4-0.

Baase must collect about 1.1 million recall signatures in 60 days to force a recall election. His group has a website, www.recallgovernorwhitmer.com.

When the last governor, a Republican, Governor Rick Snyder was in office, there were several failed recall efforts.

It might be partisan, but Whitmer ran the state like a tyrant during the pandemic. When You could go to Home Depot, but not down the gardening supplies aisles. You couldn’t leave your house to go to your second home or visit a neighbor. Protesters showed up at the capital and she vengefully extended the lockdown as she threatened.

We also have her on tape promising to abolish ICE.