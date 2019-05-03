Philly kids sing shocking songs with gory threats as adults look on

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a watchdog group, alerted Fox News to the following video of youngsters in Philadelphia singing about chopping heads off and martyring themselves for Allah. They also sing about conquering Jerusalem.

“These are not isolated incidents; they are happening in major centers of the country – including in Pennsylvania,” MEMRI said in a statement.

In the video, translated by MEMRI, kids can be heard singing: “The land of the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey is calling us. Our Palestine must return to us.”

One girl talks about martyrs sacrificing their lives without hesitation to conquer Jerusalem.

“We will defend the land of divine guidance with our bodies, and we will sacrifice our souls without hesitation,” a second girl says.

“We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, and we will subject them to eternal torture.”