Philly police told to not arrest looters, just disperse as Black-owned businesses are destroyed

Black Lives Matter sent out their memos to their followers to ‘protest’ after police shot and killed a criminal in a justified shooting in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia.

Criminals, under the banner of Black Lives Matter, looted this Black-owned business in Philadelphia for one. The owner sold her house to buy this boutique. It’s her dream, and she put everything into it.

Watch:

Black owned business looted for their entire inventory last night in the Philadelphia riots. 😰 pic.twitter.com/wS2sQhbvTE — Laugh & RT (@da_meme_dealer) October 27, 2020

This woman’s livelihood was ruined, and police were forced to stand down. There was an order not to arrest looters, only disperse them.

Breaking: OBTAINED BY FOX29 NEWS. Directive from @PhillyPolice executive team. Extremely frustrated officers, both patrol&commanders told me overnight they were”ordered to NOT arrest looters just disperse them”. ‘CAR-2’ is Deputy Police Commissioner Melvin Singleton @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/HVjryECnrv — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 28, 2020

Stop defending Black Lives Matter. It’s a communist organization intent on overthrowing our government. Democrats in these cities aren’t liberals, they’re cowards who reject law enforcement. No one cares about the victims.

The store was looted in May. They had just restocked and reopened 3 weeks ago! Now they won’t be able open for Thanksgiving/Christmas shopping season. #Philly pic.twitter.com/cl0JcTZdEA — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) October 27, 2020