Philly police told to not arrest looters, just disperse as Black-owned businesses are destroyed

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Black Lives Matter sent out their memos to their followers to ‘protest’ after police shot and killed a criminal in a justified shooting in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia.

Criminals, under the banner of Black Lives Matter, looted this Black-owned business in Philadelphia for one. The owner sold her house to buy this boutique. It’s her dream, and she put everything into it.

Watch:

This woman’s livelihood was ruined, and police were forced to stand down. There was an order not to arrest looters, only disperse them.

Stop defending Black Lives Matter. It’s a communist organization intent on overthrowing our government. Democrats in these cities aren’t liberals, they’re cowards who reject law enforcement. No one cares about the victims.

