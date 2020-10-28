Dem senator wants more censorship by social media

Far-left Democrat and close ally of AOC, Senator Ed Markey wants more censorship from social media. That is so unAmerican. Remember when the left believed in free speech? It’s a vague memory now. Democrats are now the authoritarian left.

A terrifying fact that came out of today’s hearings is that no liberal Democrat remains in the Senate. Not one stood up for free speech.

“The issue is not that the companies before us today is that they’re taking too many posts down. The issue is that they’re leaving too many dangerous posts up,” said Markey.

Markey accused Big Tech of “amplifying harmful content so that it spreads like wildfire and torches our democracy.” As an example, he noted a post from President Trump that Facebook refused to take down. “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Then he claimed Trump went on national TV and told a hate group to ‘stand by’ and refuses to say he’ll accept the election results. First of all, the so-called hate group ‘Proud Boys’ is not a hate group. Secondly, he never said he wouldn’t accept election results. He might not accept crooked results.

Markey then asked Zuckerberg to say he’d censor Donald Trump if he goes on Facebook and calls for violence after the election is over. What a disgusting statement. All the violence is coming from the left and encouraged by Democrats.

The real message Markey is sending is to censor conservatives more.

Watch:

Sen. Ed Markey at tech hearing says: “The issue is not that the companies before us today is that they’re taking too many posts down. The issue is that they’re leaving too many dangerous posts up.” https://t.co/4au67uIp3P pic.twitter.com/HWRPRn2hHA — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 28, 2020