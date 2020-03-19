Philly won’t arrest thieves, looters, drug dealers but try eating a burger in a restaurant

If you open a restaurant in New York City, you can be arrested. Should you sit in a restaurant and eat a burger, you can be arrested. But if you’re homeless or a so-called petty criminal, you can roam freely during the coronavirus scare in Philadelphia. If you’re arrested for a so-called petty crime, you don’t go to jail in Philly.

Philadelphia will release all “non-violent” accused criminals immediately after their arrest to avoid “overcrowding” in city jails. That means burglars, car thieves, looters, frauds, and vandals will walk free.

A leaked internal memo said that “if an officer believes that releasing the offender would pose a threat to public safety, the officer will notify a supervisor,” who would ultimately make the decision about whether the suspect should be detained.

The Fraternal Order of Police has supported the decision to stop arrests in the crime-ridden city and noted that violent offenders will still be arrested.

“The directive was released to keep officers safe during this public-health crisis,” FOP Lodge 5 president, John McNesby, said in a statement obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Meanwhile, violent offenders will be arrested and processed with the guidance of a police supervisor.”

New York City is doing the same thing in Brooklyn.

Read more about the criminal in charge in Philadelphia at Sara Carter:

The Disastrous Consequences of DA Larry Krasner’s “Reforms” https://t.co/cBpfWCWHTu — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 15, 2019

When the ACLU isn’t furthering Marxism and open borders, they’re calling for the release of criminals.

BREAKING: We’re calling for the immediate release of individuals in prisons and jails who, according to the CDC, face heightened risk of severe illness or death due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/KFjn1BMQCU — ACLU (@ACLU) March 18, 2020