Coronavirus deaths by state and age

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson has done her best to report the numbers of people who died from coronavirus with their ages and states. In some cases, she notes if they had underlying conditions. It is a shame that these people died. She put this out this morning when 114 were deceased. Since then, four more people have died.
New York
16 from New York
- Man, 69, with underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure
- Woman, 82
- Man, 65, with “other significant health issues that contributed”
- Woman, 79, with “multiple underlying health issues”
- Man, 78
- Man, 56,
- Woman, 53
- Man, 56, investigator with Dept. of Correction
- Man, 89, returned from Italy a week earlier
- Man, 96
- No details provided for 2 patients
California
13 from California including:
- Man, 71, with underlying health conditions, had been on a cruise
- 4 from Santa Clara County including: Man, 80s, hospitalized 3/7/2020, died 03/15/2020, Man, 50s, hospitalized 3/12/2020, died 3/15/2020
Florida
7 from Florida
- 2 people, 70s, had traveled overseas
- Woman, 69, went straight from Asia to California (where she died)
- Man, 77, Lee County
- Woman, 79, hospitalized with other health conditions, then got coronavirus, Orange County
- Man, 77, from a Broward County assisted-living facility
- Manatee County (deceased tested positive but no details)
Louisiana
4 from Louisiana, all Orleans Parish
- 1 Patient, 58, hospitalized with underlying health conditions
- 1 Person, 84, from Lambeth House retirement community
- 1 Patient, no details
- 1 Person, 80, from Lambeth House retirement community
New Jersey
3 from New Jersey
- Man, 69, diabetic who suffered two cardiac arrests
- Woman, 50s, no details given
- Man, 90s
Virginia
2 from Virginia: both men in their 70s
Indiana
2 from Indiana, “over 60” with “other health problems”
Colorado
2 from Colorado: Woman, 80s with underlying health conditions
Texas
2 from Texas: Man, late 90s
South Dakota
1 from South Dakota: Man, 60-69, with underlying medical conditions
Georgia
1 from Georgia: Man, 67, with underlying medical conditions
Kansas
1 from Kansas: Man, 70s, with underlying health conditions, Life Care Center, Kansas City
Oregon
1 from Oregon: Man, 70, Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center, with underlying medical conditions
Nevada
1 from Nevada: Man, 60s, with underlying health conditions
South Carolina
1 from South Carolina: “Elderly” resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility
Kentucky
1 from Kentucky: Man, had stroke and pneumonia, was tested for coronavirus after being admitted to hospital
Illinois
1 from Illinois: Woman, 60s, with an underlying condition
Washington State
55 of total deaths from Washington State, 46 deaths are from King County, Washington State, (30 King County deaths are from Life Care Center, Kirkland).
We have some of the ages: 4 90s, 13 in 80s, 6 70s, 2 60s, 2 50s, 2 40s (underlying conditions)
