Coronavirus deaths by state and age

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson has done her best to report the numbers of people who died from coronavirus with their ages and states. In some cases, she notes if they had underlying conditions. It is a shame that these people died. She put this out this morning when 114 were deceased. Since then, four more people have died.

New York

16 from New York

Man, 69, with underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure

Woman, 82

Man, 65, with “other significant health issues that contributed”

Woman, 79, with “multiple underlying health issues”

Man, 78

Man, 56,

Woman, 53

Man, 56, investigator with Dept. of Correction

Man, 89, returned from Italy a week earlier

Man, 96

No details provided for 2 patients

California

13 from California including:

Man, 71, with underlying health conditions, had been on a cruise

4 from Santa Clara County including: Man, 80s, hospitalized 3/7/2020, died 03/15/2020, Man, 50s, hospitalized 3/12/2020, died 3/15/2020

Florida

7 from Florida

2 people, 70s, had traveled overseas

Woman, 69, went straight from Asia to California (where she died)

Man, 77, Lee County

Woman, 79, hospitalized with other health conditions, then got coronavirus, Orange County

Man, 77, from a Broward County assisted-living facility

Manatee County (deceased tested positive but no details)

Louisiana

4 from Louisiana, all Orleans Parish

1 Patient, 58, hospitalized with underlying health conditions

1 Person, 84, from Lambeth House retirement community

1 Patient, no details

1 Person, 80, from Lambeth House retirement community

New Jersey

3 from New Jersey

Man, 69, diabetic who suffered two cardiac arrests

Woman, 50s, no details given

Man, 90s

Virginia

2 from Virginia: both men in their 70s

Indiana

2 from Indiana, “over 60” with “other health problems”

Colorado

2 from Colorado: Woman, 80s with underlying health conditions

Texas

2 from Texas: Man, late 90s

South Dakota

1 from South Dakota: Man, 60-69, with underlying medical conditions

Georgia

1 from Georgia: Man, 67, with underlying medical conditions

Kansas

1 from Kansas: Man, 70s, with underlying health conditions, Life Care Center, Kansas City

Oregon

1 from Oregon: Man, 70, Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center, with underlying medical conditions

Nevada

1 from Nevada: Man, 60s, with underlying health conditions

South Carolina

1 from South Carolina: “Elderly” resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility

Kentucky

1 from Kentucky: Man, had stroke and pneumonia, was tested for coronavirus after being admitted to hospital

Illinois

1 from Illinois: Woman, 60s, with an underlying condition

Washington State

55 of total deaths from Washington State, 46 deaths are from King County, Washington State, (30 King County deaths are from Life Care Center, Kirkland).

We have some of the ages: 4 90s, 13 in 80s, 6 70s, 2 60s, 2 50s, 2 40s (underlying conditions)

Johns Hopkins keeps an updated coronavirus chart by country on this link.

