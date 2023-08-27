Phoenix Gets Naloxene Kits to Revive ODs and Quickly Runs Out

Phoenix is suffering from serious fentanyl addictions and overdoses. The City brought in Naloxene kits to public libraries. the kits are hard to come by because of the numbers of drug overdoses. Nearly 1,000 people from overrdoses in Phoenix las year alone. It accounted for more than half the overdoses in Maricopa County.

To save people from Opioid ODs like fentanyl, they rolled out Naloxene kits. The program started August 1 and they quickly ran out of 1600 kits.

The answer is to close the border. The open border is criminal.

Related