Georgia Gov. Kemp Admits Anybody Can Hack a Voting Machine

Carolyn Ryan TV posted a video on X yesterday that shows Georgia Governor Brian Kemp talking about the security issues with electronic voting machines. He told a supporter, “If you give anybody a voting machine, they can hack it. The video was taken at ‘8th District GOP Fish Fry’ in Perry, GA, on August 26th, 2023.

This contradicts his previous statements that there was no fraud in Georgia during the 2020 election, as President Trump and his team continue alleging that the state was fraught with voting irregularities.

KEMP: “If you give anybody a voting machine, they can hack it.”

VOTER: What did you just say? If you give anybody a voting machine, they can hack it?

🚨GEORGIA BREAKING🚨Gov. Brian Kemp admits to a Republican voter: “If you give anybody a voting machine, they can hack it”. The exchange took place today at the 8th district GOP fish fry in Perry, GA. @GOP @realDonaldTrump @GaHouseHub @GaHouseGOP @NEWSMAX @RealAmVoice #gapol pic.twitter.com/nZ27KxtqlU — Carolyn Ryan (@CarolynRyanTV) August 26, 2023

GOV. KEMP IS THE VOTING MACHINE CHAMPION

Brian Kemp put voting machines in when he was Secretary of State and joined the new Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, in pushing voting machines when he became Governor. In 2020, both men insisted there was no fraud in the 2020 election. Yet, he apparently knew the machines were hackable.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp accepted the invitation to the World Economic Forum at Davos and sat on a panel with far-left Democrats and a RINO Republican from Florida. Børge Brende,\. Klaus Schwab’s right-hand man, led off by asking Mr. Kemp about the “election deniers” and how Kemp “didn’t really give in to that.”

Kemp nodded affirmatively and said he “didn’t want to speculate on every Republican candidate, Congress or the Senate.” He rambled a bit about how the people in the state of Georgia want to know what they will get in the next four years.

Mr. Kemp turned to his success in opening up Georgia during the pandemic. Kemp added he was pushing for election security. The Governor called for securing the border, saying it is causing a fentanyl crisis. “Secure the dang border,” he said as Brende moved on.

Kemp sat next to the far-left Democrat Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, and listened in silence as he trashed Republicans. He called Pritzker a “man of merit.”

To be fair, Gov. Kemp tightened up election laws after the 2020 election at some personal expense.

MR. COOMER

The machines were proven to be hackable in 2020.

One of the reasons people suspected fraud was reports that Eric Coomer, a brilliant Dominion engineer, was reportedly antifa and said he’d make sure Donald Trump didn’t win.

Mr. Coomer ended up suing several right-wing outlets including OANN and Newsmax for defamation.

“He made sure that Dominion Voting System was in all the battle grounds states for the 2020 election.” Antifa member Eric Coomer, Dominion Voting System VP, and PhD in nuclear physics. “Don’t worry about the election. Trump is not going to win. I made a fucking sure of that.” pic.twitter.com/6yG9ZtThiV — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) August 5, 2023

