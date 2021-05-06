Flat Earther Cuomo won’t follow the science on Yankee Stadium opening

Andrew Cuomo, still King Cuomo, will allow full capacity at Yankee Stadium, but vaccinated and unvaccinated will be required to sit in segregated sections. But that’s not all. They will all be required to wear masks all the time.
Cuomo will not follow the science.
More news for baseball fans:
Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people.
For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules.
Masks will be required for all fans.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021
Baseball? Who? What? They can F’ right off to China with Comrade Cuomo.
Me no likey commies.
We don’t want that boot licking equality of results for all lameassery while the indispensable apparatchiks live high on the hog looking down on the global favela.
I can’t believe how many people are good with this in the Twitter comments! This country is doomed!!