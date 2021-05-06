Flat Earther Cuomo won’t follow the science on Yankee Stadium opening

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Andrew Cuomo, still King Cuomo, will allow full capacity at Yankee Stadium, but vaccinated and unvaccinated will be required to sit in segregated sections. But that’s not all. They will all be required to wear masks all the time.

Cuomo will not follow the science.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. Baseball? Who? What? They can F’ right off to China with Comrade Cuomo.
    Me no likey commies.
    We don’t want that boot licking equality of results for all lameassery while the indispensable apparatchiks live high on the hog looking down on the global favela.

Leave a Reply