Piers Morgan’s Deceitfully Edited Promo Has NBC News Backing Trump

Piers Morgan, who now works for Rupert Murdoch at TalkTV, interviewed Donald Trump for the show. He then released an ad to make DJT look as if he stormed out of the interview. Well, unfortunately for Morgan, DJT has the receipts. Even NBC News agrees with Trump.

Piers Morgan posted a video clip of his hour-long plus interview with Donald Trump and it was deceptively edited. It made it seem as if he stormed out of the interview after questioning about the fraudulent election. Why Rupert Murdoch hired this guy is the question. In any case, Donald Trump posted the full audio of the interviews and it proves Morgan is a lying media whore.

Morgan is going with the media narrative that there was no significant fraud in the 2020 election. His edited clip was meant to make DJT look foolish as he spoke about election fraud. Perhaps Morgan should ask for an investigation before he makes comments like this.

Here’s the Morgan clip:

NBC News cautiously, perhaps, reluctantly, agreed that the promo tape supplied by Donald Trump indicates DJT left amicably.

An audio recording obtained by NBC News appears to show that former President Donald Trump’s highly publicized interview with Piers Morgan did not end with Trump storming off the set, as edited promotional video clips suggest.

Instead, according to the recording, which was provided by Trump’s spokesman, the two men thanked each other and laughed at the conclusion of the interview for Talk TV, a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

Listen to the taped interview and decide for yourself, but with NBC sticking up for DJT, it’s obviously remarkably indefensible!

DJT RESPONDS WITH THE RECEIPTS

Donald Trump responded to the dishonest promo. He was a lot nicer than I would be in his position.

“Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour.

“The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him “a fool” if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable (check out Truth the Vote [sic] and the Dinesh D’Souza documentary, which will all be coming out soon). For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully, they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is the big story, isn’t it?”

The Audio:



