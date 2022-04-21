Judge Violates the Constitution to Keep Rep. Greene Off the Ballot

A FEDERAL judge ruled that the case to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from ballot access based on the 14th amendment may proceed. Anyone supporting this is promoting insurrection based on the egregious misuse of this amendment. No one committed insurrection, but abusing the Constitution could be construed as such.

As a result of Judge Amy Totenberg’s ruling, the far-left Georgia voters who brought the lawsuit will have their challenge heard before a state administrative law judge in Atlanta on Friday. As of now, Greene will be called to testify, which would make her the first member of Congress to be questioned under oath about the events surrounding Jan. 6.

The case is based on a constitutional provision following the Civil War that prohibited confederate members from obtaining ballot access for higher office on the basis of labeling them as insurrectionists.

The case against Congresswoman Greene stems from her role in the January 6th riots. However, she did not engage in an insurrection. The 14th amendment does NOT apply.

Supporting this makes the supporters insurrectionists, far more than the J6 rioters/paraders. The Left doesn’t want popular Republicans who supported a legal movement to go unpunished. That is what this is really about.

The opinion is ridiculous and it’s a serious problem because of the constitutional amendment an actual federal judge is using to support their arguments.

The 14th amendment says:

Fourteenth Amendment Section 3 No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.



No matter how you feel about Marjorie Taylor Greene, you are attacking our democracy by supporting this judge and this action.

ATTACKING DEMOCRACY

Section 3 involves actual confederate insurrection. It has nothing to do with J6. The people charged were not even charged with insurrection. To have a federal judge block a candidate using Section 3 when it clearly doesn’t apply is an affront to our Constitution.

Also, the judge is the sister of NPR’s Nina Totenberg. Nina’s a ruthless progressive who has devoted herself to misinforming people about the Supreme Court — for years. Her sister Judge Amy is more of the same. She’s a progressive activist.

This is nothing more than a partisan attack on Republicans who are sympathetic to the January 6 ralliers.

Not one person was charged with treason or insurrection. Marjorie Taylor Greene was not an insurrectionist. Hate her all you want, but don’t damage the Constitution to hurt her.

This is the progressive left trying to punish Republicans for their legal views about the election.

Several of these cases have been thrown out. Judge Totenberg obviously doesn’t care about the Constitution. Any of you who support this don’t either.

