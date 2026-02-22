Victims of Trans Killer in B.C. Canceling Funerals After Death Threats

The RCMP is investigating threats made against the families of victims of the Tumbler Ridge school shooting in British Columbia that prompted parents of one young victim to cancel her funeral on Saturday.

In a Facebook post by the Tumbler Ridge Chamber of Commerce, the parents of 12-year-old Kylie Smith, who was killed in the Feb. 10 mass shooting, shared that they were not the only family threatened since the tragedy.

“From what we are hearing, we are at least the third family of the deceased to be harassed or threatened by people from their past since this awful tragedy took place,” Younge and Geary said in the post.

They also said they’ve been moved to a safe location and that their home is being protected with police assistance.

Tumbler Ridge Lines, a local newspaper, posted to its Facebook page that Smith’s funeral was cancelled “due to legitimate potential threats” made to her family after initially being closed to the public.

The threats have been circulating online and “within the community.”

It’s not clear if the threats are coming from the trans community. That would be important to know.

“RCMP officers in the community have connected with the mayor and community leaders to ensure ongoing communication and public safety planning,” Clark told the Toronto Star.

ChatGPT Never Informed Anyone of the Dangerous Killer

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI banned Canadian transgender school shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar’s account over his violent behavior on the platform last year—but never alerted authorities before he gunned down eight people in one of the country’s deadliest mass killings.

Trans Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, began his murderous rampage Tuesday at his home in the sleepy British Columbia community of Tumbler Ridge, killing his 11-year-old stepbrother and their mom, Jennifer Strang, 39.

He then headed to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where his younger sisters and brother were when he shot it up, other students told the Telegraph. He was looking for the rest of his siblings to kill them all.

Among the young victims killed were Abel Mwansa Jr., 12, who came from Zambia with his family; Ticaria “Tiki” Lampert, 12, who left seven siblings; Zoey Benoit, 12, whose mother said she didn’t realize what a beautiful singing voice she had; and Ezekiel Schofield, 13, a forward with the Tumbler Ridge Raptors hockey team.

Shannda Aviugana-Durand, a 39-year-old teaching assistant at the school, was also killed. Two other students, Maya Gebala, 12, and Paige Hoekstra, 19, were also critically injured.