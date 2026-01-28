Pinko Mayor Zohran Creates a Crisis to Steal from the Wealthy

Mayor Zohran, the shallow, hollow man, always planned to steal from the rich and from companies. He is anti-capitalist and anti-white. His policies will reflect that and cause the wealthy and corporations that pay most of the taxes to leave. Then they will come after the middle class, and eventually everyone. That is how communism works.

This is the same garbage Barack Obama pulled. He greatly exaggerated every problem to force his leftist agenda through.

No one is falling for these manufactured crises anymore. We know it was always his plan. He is going to use this “crisis” to steal from everyone.

Zohran is also “going to recalibrate our relationship with the state.” In other words, after Gov. Hochul is re-elected, she’ll raise all our taxes to support Mamdani’s communist agenda. As it is, much of Long Island’s school tax money goes to New York City and upstate. The taxes on my not-large house are gargantuan.

🚨 BREAKING: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Says New York City is Facing a “Fiscal Crisis at the Scale of the Great Recession” “That means looking inward into savings and efficiencies. That also means raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations.” pic.twitter.com/ck89QhFFwL — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 28, 2026

At a town hall on Wednesday morning, Mamdani blamed former Mayor Eric Adams’ administration’s mismanagement, in part, for the massive $12 billion deficit.

“This crisis has a name and a chief architect. In the words of the Jackson 5, it’s as easy as ABC. This is the Adams budget crisis,” Mamdani said.

The mayor said he’s not too worried about a business exodus if there is a tax increase. He said he’s more concerned about working-class residents leaving the city because of the high cost of living.

“The time has come to tax the richest New Yorkers and most profitable corporations,” he said.

The crisis of funds is due to the million illegal aliens they took in and were forced to put up in swank hotels, and pay for all their necessities.

Eric Adams is challenging Zohran’s lies.