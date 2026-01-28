Politico’s Offensive on Trump: Exposing the Leftist Hoax About President’s Mental Health

As the midterm battles heat up, Democrats are doing their best to undermine the GOP campaign. As President Trump appears to be the embodiment of MAGA and the Republicans in general, the blue force constantly attempts to soil him on both foreign and domestic fronts. Their latest ploy? Leveraging European media to push baseless attacks on his age and mental health, hoping to erode his influence and boost their own campaigns.

This time, the assault comes from Politico, a European outlet that is labelled leftist—even by insiders who have bailed on it over bias concerns. In a piece dropped at 4:38 a.m. CET on January 28, 2026, Politico claimed that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was left “shocked” and “traumatized” after a January 17 meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, describing the president as “out of his mind” and “dangerous” due to his alleged psychological state. According to the article, Fico supposedly spilled these concerns to top EU leaders during a January 22 emergency summit in Brussels.

Of course, this is nothing but a blatant fabrication, cooked up by European leftists and amplified by Democrats. Fico himself swiftly debunked it on X, blasting Politico for “spreading lies” and inventing details about a meeting assessment he never made. He emphasized that the discussion was “excellent, open, and friendly” and accused the outlet of targeting small nations like Slovakia that prioritize sovereign policies over the EU’s woke agenda. The White House echoed this, dismissing the story as “absolute total fake news” from anonymous diplomats desperate for relevance.

It’s downright thrilling to peel back the layers of this hoax and trace its roots. The timing screams coordination: releasing at the crack of dawn in Europe ensures the continent wakes up to this “horrific truth” about Trump’s supposed decline, fueling anti-Trump hatred and perhaps some twisted hope that he’ll fade away, freeing Europe from what they see as U.S. “dictatorship.” But this fantasy clashes with reality. As outlined in the U.S. National Security Strategy, America’s goal is to foster a strong, sovereign Europe—not the bureaucratic mess Brussels has become, which refuses to own up to its failings.

The early drop also exploits the U.S.-Europe time difference, giving the anti-Trump narrative hours to spread before American voices could counter it. Classic hit-and-run tactics from the left.

Then there are the authors: Nicholas Vinocur and Zoya Sheftalovich, staunch supporters of the Ursula von der Leyen-era EU with its parade of misguided policies on migration and DEI.

Sheftalovich, of Ukrainian origin, has a track record of biased takes on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. With Trump’s America First approach slashing the blank-check aid to Zelenskyy’s black hole—ending the Biden-era’s unchecked billions—it’s no shock she’s emerged as a fierce Trump critic. This anger masquerades as journalism, aiming to depict Trump as a befuddled old man clueless about his role. Psychologists call this projection: It fits Biden to a T, who allowed the great country to be ruled by an autopen while America suffered, but not Trump, who aces cognitive tests routinely.

In the end, Politico’s hit piece on Trump’s mental health is just one cog in the larger machine of Democrats and European leftists working overtime to smear the president and sabotage GOP midterm momentum. They’re sticking to their playbook: outright lies. But as always, the truth wins out, exposing their desperation for what it is.

Mike Robertson is a contributor to American Thinker. Follow him on X @Mike_for_MAGA

