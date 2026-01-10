Schumer’s & Jeffries’ Psychotic Interpretation of Renee Good’s Death

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in claiming that there is no evidence the shooting of Renee Good was justified. Jeffries and his fellow gaslighting Democrats will meet next week to discuss who to punish and how they will be punished.

Impeach Kristi Noem

Yesterday, New Yorkers were screaming they wanted to hang Secretary Noem. Today, Democrats are planning ways to punish her.

Jeffries said Thursday that he has not ruled out impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem if Democrats take back the House after the 2026 midterm elections.

“Yeah, we haven’t ruled anything in or anything out in terms of the proper way to bring about accountability,” Jeffries told “All In” host Chris Hayes on MS NOW.

Jeffries said Democratic lawmakers will discuss possible options early next week.

“But what’s clear to me is Kristi Noem is deeply unqualified, deeply unserious and deeply dangerous,” Jeffries told Hayes. “She’s a complete and total disgrace. She should never have been confirmed by the Senate in terms of holding this position.”

What’s her crime? Defining accelerating a car into a law enforcement agent as domestic terrorism? I think she can make that case.

They’re presenting radical Renee Good as an innocent, unarmed mom, beloved by all. They leave out the part where she weaponized her car after stalking and harassing ICE agents.

Hakeem Jeffries defends a deranged lunatic who tried running over ICE agents with her car and says they haven’t “ruled out” trying to impeach DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/4CTLVeHk3R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2026

There Is No Lie Too Crazy

Jeffries accused Noem of having “slandered” Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman who was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Noem and other Trump administration officials accused Good of carrying out an act of “domestic terrorism” and claimed that she tried to run over an ICE officer with her car.

“That agent should be criminally investigated to the full extent of the law,” Jeffries continued. “And simultaneously, in Congress, we need to decisively respond, and we will.”

It’s on the tape.

Accelerating a car into an ICE agent could be interpreted as domestic terrorism, and the agent acted in self-defense. It’s more concerning that Democrats are looking for ways to imprison people for doing their jobs or impeaching them for comments they made. These are the same people who demand we open our borders and let anyone come in unvetted.

Jeffries and Schumer pretended during the presser (in the next clip) that they “support the arrest of violent felons.” No, they don’t.

I feel like Ingrid Bergman in Gaslight. I could play that part with great emotion after this.

They falsely claim there is no evidence that the shooting of Renee Good was justified. Let’s go to the tapes!

Kristi Noem a ‘stone-cold LIAR’ — Hakeem Jeffries on killing of Renee Good ‘NO EVIDENCE AT ALL that this was a justified shooting’ ‘Blood on hands of individuals pushing extreme policy’ pic.twitter.com/zL0sgb0GIP — RT (@RT_com) January 8, 2026

The Tapes:

I think @Timcast proves here with slow motion analysis that literal ICE on the ground saved the ICE agent yesterday in Minneapolis from being run over and seriously injured or killed. This is self defense! pic.twitter.com/E3lb3ypmtQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 8, 2026