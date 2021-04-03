Pinocchio Biden smeared a state, drove MLB boycott, with his big lie









Biden lied about the new Georgia law and his lie was used to spurring the MLB to pull the All-Star game out of Georgia. That hurt a lot of small businesses that have nothing to do with the law, and that struggled during the pandemic. It would have brought $190 million in business to Georgia.

“This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia,” Biden told Sage Steele of ESPN.

It would have been terrible if it was Jim Crow on steroids, only that’s a lie.

The bill is nothing like Jim Crow. There is no Jim Crow anything in the bill. It in no way suppresses the vote, but rather opens up opportunities to vote.

You would think if Biden was going to get an entire state boycotted, he’d tell the truth.

THE TRUTH WILL NOT STOP PINOCCHIO BIDEN

Even The Washington Post and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution explained that Pinocchio Biden is outright lying about the new Georgia voting law.

Just the same, it won’t stop him from repeating it again and again.

Both the Washington Post and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, neither conservative papers, blew up the Biden claims. But the White House won’t admit Biden got it wrong. https://t.co/tk5P7lEClZ — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 2, 2021

During an interview with ESPN, in which Biden said he would support moving the MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia, Biden said:

“This is Jim Crow on steroids what they’re doing in Georgia,” he said. “Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote. Can’t do that? Come on! Or you’re going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working people just get off. This is all about keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote.”

Biden in ESPN interview says he would strongly support MLB relocating the all-star game from Atlanta over the Georgia law.pic.twitter.com/xGBzsFoD6e — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) April 1, 2021

The Post’s fact-checker corrected him on voting hours:

On Election Day, in Georgia, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot. Nothing in the new law changes those rules.

However, the law did make some changes to early voting. But experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.

In this interview, Biden repeats a Four-Pinocchio claim about the new Georgia law: “You are going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working folks just get off.” Nope, that’s not in the law. Fact check here –> https://t.co/3OIweLxvQz https://t.co/yZwGnHJQQa — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 1, 2021

He lied about people not being allowed food or drink also:

“Outside the 150 feet, you can have food trucks, bands, and whatever else you want so long as they stay 25 feet from the actual voter line. Voters will be allowed to leave the line and come back into the line without penalty so they can get food and drink.”https://t.co/M20JPF33Oi — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 29, 2021

He’s been lyin’ Biden for decades, and he is doing serious harm.

